CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 52.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 996,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,221. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $93.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97.

CURI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURI. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CuriosityStream by 897.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 405,761 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CuriosityStream by 523.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 192,065 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CuriosityStream by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 53,168 shares in the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

