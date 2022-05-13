Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Culp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. Culp has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $70.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02.

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Culp had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Culp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CULP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Culp by 36.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 501,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 134,744 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $781,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 304,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 20.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 146,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Culp (Get Rating)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

