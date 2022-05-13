CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Stock Price Up 12.8%

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) rose 12.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.17. Approximately 361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 248,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.32.

LAW has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CS Disco from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on CS Disco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.69.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.98.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CS Disco news, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $479,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 126,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,773.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $501,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,192,111.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,458,680.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAW. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter worth $94,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

