CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

Get CS Disco alerts:

Shares of CS Disco stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average of $35.98. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $69.41.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CS Disco will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $501,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,317 shares in the company, valued at $14,192,111.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $479,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 126,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,773.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,680.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CS Disco by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,978,000 after buying an additional 332,076 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CS Disco by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CS Disco by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CS Disco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Finally, Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in CS Disco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About CS Disco (Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.