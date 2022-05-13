Cryptex Finance Trading Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (CTX)

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Cryptex Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.57 million and approximately $907,866.00 worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptex Finance has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptex Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $4.20 or 0.00014000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,004.37 or 1.00064628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00104507 BTC.

Cryptex Finance Profile

Cryptex Finance (CRYPTO:CTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,469,694 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

Cryptex Finance Coin Trading

