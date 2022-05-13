Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Cryoport posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cryoport.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 128.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on CYRX shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.49. 22,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,629. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The company has a current ratio of 14.98, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.60.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $102,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $33,999.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 11.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,577 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 557,094 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,052,000 after buying an additional 32,403 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cryoport by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,648 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cryoport by 3.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

Cryoport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cryoport (CYRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.