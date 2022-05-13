Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 7.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 95,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.62. The company had a trading volume of 37,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,449. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.68 and a 200 day moving average of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $157.16 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($233.68) to €214.00 ($225.26) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.62.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

