Crowd Machine (CMCT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $243.00

Crowd Machine (CMCT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One Crowd Machine coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Crowd Machine has a market cap of $56,422.40 and $243.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crowd Machine has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,442.12 or 1.00037934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00104606 BTC.

Crowd Machine Profile

Crowd Machine is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine . Crowd Machine’s official website is crowdmachine.com . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Crowd Machine

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowd Machine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowd Machine using one of the exchanges listed above.

