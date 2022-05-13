CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

CAPL opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.23 million, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.37. CrossAmerica Partners has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $23.29.

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 0.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 259.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 16,606 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 9.7% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 23.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

