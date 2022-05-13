Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Receives GBX 8,860 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 8,860 ($109.23).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Croda International from GBX 9,300 ($114.66) to GBX 8,600 ($106.03) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($107.26) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($110.96) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Croda International alerts:

In related news, insider Tom Brophy sold 1,401 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,099 ($87.52), for a total transaction of £99,456.99 ($122,619.89). Also, insider Steve Foots sold 13,802 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,036 ($86.75), for a total value of £971,108.72 ($1,197,273.73). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,483 shares of company stock valued at $109,296,571.

Shares of Croda International stock traded up GBX 65.34 ($0.81) on Friday, reaching GBX 6,821.34 ($84.10). 359,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,464.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,438.84. The firm has a market cap of £9.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44. Croda International has a 1-year low of GBX 79.68 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of £105.05 ($129.52).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a GBX 56.50 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $43.50. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

About Croda International (Get Rating)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.