Critical Analysis: BurgerFi International (BFI) versus Its Competitors

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) is one of 71 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare BurgerFi International to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

This table compares BurgerFi International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International -176.09% -5.92% -4.80% BurgerFi International Competitors 2.26% -54.12% 2.44%

BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International’s peers have a beta of -7.11, meaning that their average share price is 811% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.2% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BurgerFi International and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International $68.87 million -$121.49 million -0.42 BurgerFi International Competitors $1.80 billion $215.22 million 15.83

BurgerFi International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International. BurgerFi International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BurgerFi International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 1 0 3.00 BurgerFi International Competitors 880 4660 5427 215 2.45

BurgerFi International currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 266.67%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 46.29%. Given BurgerFi International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

BurgerFi International peers beat BurgerFi International on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About BurgerFi International (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. BurgerFi International, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.