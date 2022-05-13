CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Lowered to $99.00 at Barclays

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.36.
CRSP opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.05. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $169.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.35.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 277.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,038,000 after acquiring an additional 19,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.