CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Lowered to $99.00 at Barclays

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.36.

CRSP opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.05. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $169.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.35.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 277.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,038,000 after acquiring an additional 19,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

