Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €80.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($84.21) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DHER. Barclays set a €80.00 ($84.21) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($92.63) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($131.58) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €98.27 ($103.44).

Shares of DHER stock opened at €27.14 ($28.57) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €69.99. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €24.96 ($26.27) and a 52 week high of €134.95 ($142.05).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

