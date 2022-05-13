Cranswick (LON:CWK) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($44.38) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($53.01) price target on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($54.25) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cranswick presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,180 ($51.53).

Shares of CWK traded up GBX 86 ($1.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,104 ($38.27). 66,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,696. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,417.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,565.12. Cranswick has a twelve month low of GBX 2,824 ($34.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,200 ($51.78). The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

