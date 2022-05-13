Craig Hallum Trims Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Target Price to $31.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.26.

PLUG stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 605,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,326,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.72. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

