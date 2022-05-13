Craig Hallum Lowers Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Price Target to $10.00

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVTS. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navitas Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

NVTS traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,005. Navitas Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 27.16 and a quick ratio of 26.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.32.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $105,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

