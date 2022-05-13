Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives $129.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.75.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $108.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.64. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $102.53 and a one year high of $165.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 87.40%.

In other news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,044,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

