Cqs Us LLC Takes Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Cqs Us LLC bought a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 421,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,398,000. Cqs Us LLC owned 0.07% of News at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in News by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,730,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of News by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in News by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

NWSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of News in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

NWSA stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.84. 3,454,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.89. News Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $27.51.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. News’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About News (Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.