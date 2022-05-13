Cqs Us LLC Purchases 195,000 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cqs Us LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up about 1.3% of Cqs Us LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cqs Us LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $19,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDX. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.88. The company had a trading volume of 27,275,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,581,104. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.95. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

