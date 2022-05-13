Cqs Us LLC Invests $485,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cqs Us LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $6.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.43. 2,759,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,218. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.20.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,226.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

Diamondback Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

