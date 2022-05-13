Cqs Us LLC Has $3.20 Million Stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Cqs Us LLC boosted its holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 158.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Cqs Us LLC owned 0.21% of MAG Silver worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAG. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 4,614.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in MAG Silver by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the third quarter worth about $172,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MAG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.34. 561,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,859. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 159.27 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05.

MAG Silver Profile (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.