CPChain Market Cap Reaches $1.35 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. CPChain has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $171,172.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.89 or 0.00196102 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002841 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000459 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00014945 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.85 or 0.00289207 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000518 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.