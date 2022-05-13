Cowen Lowers Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $125.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Cowen from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.44.

DAVA traded up $6.24 on Friday, hitting $103.39. 5,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,943. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.47 and a 200-day moving average of $134.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.85 and a beta of 1.17. Endava has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $172.41.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.36 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Endava will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 1,310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Endava by 92.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Endava by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Endava in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Endava by 25,025.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

