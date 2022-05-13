Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃcor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics and everyday consumables, as well as travel and restaurant order and delivery services. Coupang, Inc. is based in Seoul, South Korea. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CPNG. Citigroup upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.63.

Shares of CPNG traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 43,147,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,848,464. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.82. Coupang has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $46.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupang will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $3,770,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $2,277,410.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,678,978 shares in the company, valued at $50,847,002.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Coupang by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

