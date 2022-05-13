Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Mizuho

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CPNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Coupang from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.63.

CPNG stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 647,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,488,684. Coupang has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupang will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $3,770,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $1,043,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the second quarter worth about $423,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Coupang by 13.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 48.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 3,810.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 161,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 157,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

