Coty (NYSE:COTY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.05.

Get Coty alerts:

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Coty has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.09.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bretten Gordon Von acquired 13,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Beatrice Ballini acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 37,692 shares of company stock worth $290,907. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coty (Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.