Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,410 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.4% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $486.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,828,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,647. The firm has a market cap of $215.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $371.57 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $556.08 and a 200-day moving average of $534.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

