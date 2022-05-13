Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises 1.1% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,727,000 after purchasing an additional 654,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,989,000 after purchasing an additional 157,042 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,665,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,801,000 after purchasing an additional 137,083 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,759,000 after purchasing an additional 699,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,660,000 after purchasing an additional 935,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

CPRT traded up $3.96 on Friday, reaching $111.95. 53,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,243. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.25. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.41 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

