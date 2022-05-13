Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $154.93

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.93 ($1.91) and traded as low as GBX 143.60 ($1.77). Conygar Investment shares last traded at GBX 146 ($1.80), with a volume of 62,402 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 148.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.13 million and a PE ratio of 2.92.

Get Conygar Investment alerts:

Conygar Investment Company Profile (LON:CIC)

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (Conygar) is an AIM quoted property investment and development group dealing primarily in UK property. The group aims to invest in property assets where we can add significant value using our property management, development and transaction structuring skills.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conygar Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conygar Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.