Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 42.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 9.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ED opened at $94.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $99.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.19.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.98%.

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.83.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 536 shares of company stock worth $49,448 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

