Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Holdings Cut by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC reduced its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,715,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,370,000 after acquiring an additional 934,183 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,378,000 after purchasing an additional 479,210 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,767,000 after purchasing an additional 439,417 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,645,000 after purchasing an additional 330,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,360,000 after purchasing an additional 320,568 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $95.40. 36,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,362. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.23. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $99.22.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 72.98%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.83.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 536 shares of company stock worth $49,448. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

