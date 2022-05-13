ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.79.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.74. The company had a trading volume of 288,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,190,251. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $107.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.61 and a 200-day moving average of $86.87. The firm has a market cap of $132.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.51%.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

