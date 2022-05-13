Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $2.42 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,781 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $127,020,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in General Motors by 1,193.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,158,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $113,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,386 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,474,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $393,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $87,946,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.94. General Motors has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

