Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 8,625 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLTR opened at $159.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.70.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

