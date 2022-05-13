Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,455 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $726.50.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $482.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $548.14 and its 200 day moving average is $641.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $468.86 and a 52 week high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.14. The business had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

