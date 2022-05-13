Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 144.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,433 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 329.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 218.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter worth $114,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESTE. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.36.

In related news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $239,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,330.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $685,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,409.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,175. 52.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESTE stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 68.47 and a beta of 2.16.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.65 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

