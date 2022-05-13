Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 2,674 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.78.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,397.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,265,337.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $1,078,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $114.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.41. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.00 and a 12-month high of $150.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

