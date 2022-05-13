Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.08.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $322.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.44. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $184.43 and a 12-month high of $339.94. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.36, for a total value of $1,736,679.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,290 shares of company stock valued at $9,196,408. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

