Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,263,000 after acquiring an additional 166,011 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,154,000 after purchasing an additional 140,946 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 16,709.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,442,000 after buying an additional 90,899 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1,802.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,708,000 after purchasing an additional 68,857 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $25,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.37, for a total transaction of $1,010,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $7,316,865.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,272,402 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $366.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.55 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $418.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.57.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.31. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

