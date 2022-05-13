Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 109,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,448,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,964.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,704,000 after buying an additional 15,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $670.90.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $460.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $585.22. The company has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $442.53 and a 12-month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

