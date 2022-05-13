Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 518,060 Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 518,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GGB. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 4.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 72,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 22.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter.

Get Gerdau alerts:

GGB stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. Gerdau S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $7.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.05.

Gerdau Profile (Get Rating)

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.