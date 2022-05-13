Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 87,200 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackBerry by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,854,000 after buying an additional 863,709 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackBerry by 291.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,789,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after buying an additional 1,332,188 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in BlackBerry by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,264,000 after buying an additional 1,146,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BlackBerry by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,222,000 after buying an additional 107,596 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in BlackBerry by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,373,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,364,000 after buying an additional 18,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $111,738.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,781.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BB opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

