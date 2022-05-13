Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Confluent Inc. provides platform for data in motion. Confluent Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on CFLT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Confluent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.65.

CFLT stock opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. Confluent has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average is $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 41.55% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $2,004,810.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,929,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,091,907.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $10,325,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 774,583 shares of company stock worth $29,211,858 and sold 634,025 shares worth $27,704,768. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Confluent by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth about $5,322,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

