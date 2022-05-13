Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.14

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.14 and last traded at $18.36, with a volume of 145809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.65.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 41.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $6,777,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $10,325,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 774,583 shares of company stock valued at $29,211,858 and have sold 634,025 shares valued at $27,704,768. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

