Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Confluent Inc. provides platform for data in motion. Confluent Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Get Confluent alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.65.

NASDAQ CFLT traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,270,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,264. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion and a PE ratio of -9.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. Confluent has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 41.55%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $10,325,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 61,700 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,931.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 774,583 shares of company stock worth $29,211,858 and have sold 634,025 shares worth $27,704,768. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Confluent by 314.4% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422,939 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Confluent by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,398,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,928 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Confluent by 43.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,212 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Confluent by 1,727.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Growth Interface Management LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,220,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Confluent (Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Confluent (CFLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.