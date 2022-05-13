Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,000. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 1.6% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.30. 2,030,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,724. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.20 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.77. The company has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.53.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

