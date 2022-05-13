Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 648,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,113,000 after acquiring an additional 46,261 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 97,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,782,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 207,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after buying an additional 51,567 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RJF traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.43. 17,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,585. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $81.96 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 13.97%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

