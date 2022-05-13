Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,158 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. FMR LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,423,000 after acquiring an additional 93,962 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,425 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,993,000 after purchasing an additional 20,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $252,581.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $4,057,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002. 30.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DKS traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.45. 2,617,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,001. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.38. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 14.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.11.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

