Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes $2.94 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,000. Chevron accounts for about 0.9% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.71. 8,909,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,439,681. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.09.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $3,546,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,615,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 471,948 shares of company stock worth $72,331,806 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

