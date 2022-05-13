Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,733 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,102,000 after buying an additional 90,716 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,479,000 after purchasing an additional 117,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,235,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,981,000 after purchasing an additional 88,457 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,572,000 after buying an additional 26,061 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,942,000 after buying an additional 311,548 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.29. 37,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $195.25 and a one year high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.42.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

